You are here: Home / Entertainment / Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder Of The Month Tom Brognano

Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder Of The Month Tom Brognano

June 25, 2021

Emily Nominated her husband Tom Brognano, YMCA Program Director to be our newest Cape Codder Of The Month!

In the four years they have been together, Emily has watched her new husband dedicate himself time and time again to the Cape Cod community. From coaching the boy’s track team at Barnstable High School, to directing YMCA Camp Lyndon, and managing the remote learning program at the Y due to COVID, he does everything with a smile on his face and with an incredible demeanor!

More information about the Cape Cod YMCA programs: https://ymcacapecod.org/

Filed Under: "That Girl" - Cat Wilson, Entertainment

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 