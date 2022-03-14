Cape Country 104’s March Cape Codder Of The Month: Chris St. Pierre

How much do you know about the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension?

The Cape Cod Cooperative Extension is the education department for Barnstable County and is part of a national education system. It is home to programs focusing on agriculture, marine resources, horticulture, aquaculture, natural resources, water quality, recycling, household hazardous waste, nutrition, youth development and MORE!

If that sounds like a lot, it is! Which means you need a special person holding everything together and keeping things moving. That was Chris St. Pierre, who until recently, was the Administrative Assistant for the CCCE for 13 years until she retired, just a few months ago!

Listen to our chat with Chris as we told her about being nominated as our newest Cape Codder Of the Month:

