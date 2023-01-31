You are here: Home / Entertainment / Cape Country 104’s Teacher Of the Month: Mary Robbins From Centerville Elementary

Cape Country 104’s Teacher Of the Month: Mary Robbins From Centerville Elementary

January 31, 2023

Do you know Mary Robbins? She is the librarian at Centerville Elementary School, and here is what her co-worker, Nicole, told us about her:

“…Mary is the most amazing elementary librarian! In addition to being sweet and kind she is an amazing storyteller. She captivates the kids (and adults) when she reads a story each class. The way she reads is just so engaging it definitely inspires readers at a young age. She teaches the kids all about info you can get from a book, the different kinds of genres, authors, etc and at the end of the year she makes a giant interactive jeopardy game for each grade level.  She is quick to find a book that you might want last minute for a special student or to jump in and help kids with a game or puzzle they are working on.  Mary is always calm and approachable and ready to help. We are so lucky to have her at Centerville Elementary!”     

Listen to us surprise Mary with the good news:

 

Thank you to First Citizens Federal Credit Union! 

 

Do you know someone who should be our NEXT Teacher Of The Month? Nominate them HERE 

Filed Under: "That Girl" - Cat Wilson, Entertainment
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 