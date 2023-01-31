Cape Country 104’s Teacher Of the Month: Mary Robbins From Centerville Elementary

Do you know Mary Robbins? She is the librarian at Centerville Elementary School, and here is what her co-worker, Nicole, told us about her:

“…Mary is the most amazing elementary librarian! In addition to being sweet and kind she is an amazing storyteller. She captivates the kids (and adults) when she reads a story each class. The way she reads is just so engaging it definitely inspires readers at a young age. She teaches the kids all about info you can get from a book, the different kinds of genres, authors, etc and at the end of the year she makes a giant interactive jeopardy game for each grade level. She is quick to find a book that you might want last minute for a special student or to jump in and help kids with a game or puzzle they are working on. Mary is always calm and approachable and ready to help. We are so lucky to have her at Centerville Elementary!”

Listen to us surprise Mary with the good news:

Thank you to First Citizens Federal Credit Union!

