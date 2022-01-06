That Girl’s Blog: Dry January “Mock-Tails” for Grown-Ups

Happy New Year!!!

Are you welcoming 2022 in by pledging to give up alcohol, at least for the first month of the year? Dry January has become an annual tradition for many people across the country. Everyone has their own reasons for giving up alcohol, and even if it’s just temporary, the health benefits are worth it. From sleeping better, to looking better to feeling and thinking better, a clear mind can be the best way to start the new year.

For some, giving up the booze, especially when you are out to eat or at social gatherings, can seem difficult. Diet soda, water, mineral water… It can be dull. BUT, with a little creativity, it can also be a lot of FUN! I was at an event recently where a spotlight was actually given to several “mock-tails” or non-alcoholic drinks. Perhaps you might like to try a few and offer some to your friends and guests at your next gathering… And don’t forget to serve them in the “fancy” glasses!

Basil Lemonade (thanks to Casual Gourmet for this recipe)

Basil simple syrup (make ahead: equal parts sugar and water with a few fresh basil leaves… Heat the water and sugar slowly until the sugar dissolves. Allow to cool and add a few ripped basil leaves)

Fresh lemonade (or use limeade for a twist)

Fresh Basil for garnish

Fill a shaker with ice, fill ¾ with lemonade or limeade and add the basil simple syrup to taste. Shake well. Serve in a rocks glass over ice with your fresh basil garnish! You can also mix everything up in a blender and serve in a martini glass with a sugared rim!

Sparkling Fresh Fruit Fizz

Sparkling water (flavored or not)

Fresh fruit like pomegranate, blueberries, blackberries, orange slices, watermelon…

Real fruit juice: grape, orange, lemon

Fill a tall glass with ice. Add fruit and top with sparking water and a splash of juice.

Sans-Sangria

4 cups white grape juice

½ cup cranberry juice (the real stuff!)

Sliced lemons and oranges (you can add strawberries

½ cup sparkling water

Mix the grape juice and cranberry juice in a large pitcher or decanter. Add the citrus slices and chill. Just before serving top with the sparking water. Pour over ice in a large wine glass with fruit slice to garnish.

If you have a favorite grown-up mock-tail, please share your recipe with me: CatWilson@CCB-Media.com