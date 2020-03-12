The world can be a scary place. With so much fear and panic concerning the COVID-19 virus gripping our world, our nation, our state and our communities, it’s easy to get caught up in the epidemic. Travel has been banned, events postponed, universities conducting themselves online and the masses are squirreling away toilet paper and hand sanitizer like there’s no tomorrow. That’s not my focus, although I have some very strong questions about stockpiling toilet paper. Why toilet paper? Why not two weeks’ worth of food, water, medication…. but I digress.

You can check any media outlet to find the latest facts, figures and statistics. I am barely able to wrap my head around it as an adult, and talking about the Coronavirus pandemic to my children has been interesting, to say the least. Explaining why handwashing and sanitizer at school are so important, or the trip for which they’ve been fundraising for the past several months, or the sporting event they were looking forward to was suddenly cancelled, can be difficult. But, as I’ve learned, honesty is the best policy. It also doesn’t hurt to try to put the most positive spin on it as possible.

I find myself appreciating the simplicity of Fred Rogers “Look for the helpers” quote. While this isn’t a natural disaster like earthquakes, fire or the tornado devastation in Tennessee, with easily recognizable first-responders (aka helpers), there are a whole host of healthcare professionals on the frontlines working diligently. Whether it’s to dispel untruths and spread awareness, manage the influx of people seeking medical input or making handwashing a cool thing, these folks are our greatest asset.

In a world of panic and chaos, choose common sense and good judgement. Practice good hygiene: forgo the handshake for a wave, a nod or even a bow, avoid touching your face, and WASH THOSE HANDS. Be prepared: have necessities on hand like food and medication (not 1,000 rolls of toilet paper). And most importantly, if you are sick, STAY HOME!

Check out these websites for Coronavirus information you can trust:

The CDC’s guide to Coronavirus Disease 2019.

The WHO’s guide to Coronavirus Disease Outbreak.

The FDA’s guide to Coronavirus Disease 2019.

And lastly, because it’s made handwashing more enjoyable, https://washyourlyrics.com/ allows you to make your favorite song into a handwashing poster.

Godspeed and stay healthy!