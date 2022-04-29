You are here: Home / Entertainment / Meet Cape Country 104’s New Cape Codder Of The Month: Gretel Norgeot!

April 29, 2022

Cape Country 104 and Stanley Steemer would like you to join us in honoring some of the members of our community who are doing great things for Cape Cod.

We recently received a letter from Donna telling us about Gretel Norgeot from Checkerberry Farm in Orleans (LISTEN HERE):

 

Then we got to give the good news to Gretel and learned a little more about what she does with the Orleans Farmer’s Market and in the schools here on the Cape (LISTEN HERE):

 

Each month, we invite listeners to nominate an unsung hero and let us know why he or she deserves to be honored as Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder of the month. Nominate someone today!

 

About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


