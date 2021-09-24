Rebecca Romo hosts Cape and Islands United Way Women United Power of the Purse 2021

On Wednesday night, 99.9 the Q’s Rebecca Romo hosted Power of the Purse put on by Cape and Islands United Way Women United.

In addition to a silent auction with some very special purses and packages, highlights of the evening include honoring Chair & CEO of Cape Cod 5 , Dorothy Savarese, with the 2021 Woman of Impact Award, and recognizing Founder of Cleangreen and Nove Yoga, Jitka Borowick, with the new Community Spirit Award.

Have a listen to find out more when Rebecca caught up with Chris Esco Chairman of the the Board of Directors for Cape and Islands United Way and Dorothy Savarese.