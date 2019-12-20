Shop Local! Ten Shops With Under $20 Gifts

Here we are again… The countdown to Christmas is on while the bank accounts are dwindling. It happens every year. I try to start early – in fact, I actually bought 1 gift the weekend after Thanksgiving! I was so sure I would have my shopping buttoned up and everything would be wrapped and waiting under the tree by this weekend… Needless to say, the only things under my tree are the ornaments my cat keeps batting around.

I know I am not the only person who still has a long list and a short amount of time to take care of it. We are out of time for online shopping, so let’s wrap up the holidays with some local businesses!

With a little help from my friend Amanda Converse, who just happens to be one of the best shoppers on Cape Cod, I have a list of 10 local shops to visit where you can find some great gifts for twenty dollars or less… or more, if you like!

1856 Country Store. I grew up in Centerville, so this has been my go-to store since I was in elementary school! They have everything from classic penny candy to fun socks and even candles like Root Beeswax Candles.

Baskins Ace Hardware Store in Dennis. Speaking of a kid in a candy store! What are you getting for the fix-it person on your list? How about one of those all-in-one-do-dads? It’s like a Swiss army knife, but with tools!

Just Picked Gifts in Yarmouth Port. This shop has a ton of fun novelty items along with soaps and collectables. They also have holiday dinner ware and serving pieces like the Pass-A-Long-Platter.

Love Live Local on Main Street in Hyannis. This little shop has more bang for your Cape Cod buck than any other around! Jewelry, soaps, clothing, glass wear… If you usually give calendars for Christmas you might want to try a beautiful cloth Cape Cod wall calendar!

Red Fish Blue Fish in Hyannis. This gift shop has been in business for many years on Main Street. They have festive, fun and funny gifts mixed in with jewelry and collectables like the colorful glass sun catchers in the front window.

Shop Therapy in Provincetown. Hippies and thrifties alike will do well here! Why not put a little color unter the Christmas tree with some Bohemian style / tie-dye clothing!

Snow’s in Orleans. Give yourself time to enjoy the model trains when you visit. It’s the perfect place to find those collectable Christmas ornaments and practical Cape Cod gifts for your friends on the “Mainland”.

The Cook Shop at Lemon Tree Shops in Brewster. This is like a slice of heaven for a self-proclaimed foodie! Put a basket together with spices and sauces. They even have a huge selection of teas and kitchen gadgets.

Twigs of Falmouth. This is one of my mother’s favorite shops. In addition to home décor, you can find jewelry and a wonderful section with children’s books and plush toys.

Yankee Ingenuity in Chatham. This is my sister’s favorite shoppy-shop. They carry glass artwork, local photography, soft sculpture pieces and tons of “pop culture” items like a cool Mister Rogers coffee mug!

There are plenty more places you can go! Park your car on any Main Street across the Cape and stroll into every shop you see! You will have Santa’s list taken care of before you know it – and you might even find a few treats for yourself!

Speaking of treats, don’t forget the sweets! There are fantastic chocolate shops in nearly every town, too!

And most importantly, remember that by shopping locally, you are supporting your neighbors and the Cape community!

Do you have a favorite go-to-shop? Tell me about them: CatWilson@CCB-Media.com