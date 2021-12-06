Tom Rush Spent Some Time In “The Cheap Seats” On Ocean 104.7

Iconic singer and songwriter, Tom Rush spent some time chatting with Cat Wilson during The Cheap Seats on Ocean 104.7. He has 3 shows at the Cotuit Center For The Arts This week with Monica Rizzio and Matt Nakoa. It sounds like it’s going to be a great run of shows! Listen to the interview here:

SPECIAL NOTE: There are references to a ticket giveaway. This contest has ended.

