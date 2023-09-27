You are here: Home / Entertainment / VIDEO: Cape Singer Songwriter Morgan Johnston Talks New Single

September 27, 2023

Cape County 104’s Suzanne Tonaire caught up with Nashville rising star Morgan Johnston to talk about her new single “Heaven Knows” and music publishing deal. #capecod #morganjohnstonofficial #heavenknows

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


