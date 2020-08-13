5 Favorite Clam Chowder Destinations

Soup’s on – Cape, that is.
The most popular bowl on Cape Cod, one filled with Clam Chowder, can be found in many places. But these five have consistently topped the list of best clam chowder in the area.
Welcome to the Short List!
The Short List is a place for people to share opinions and discover new things on and about Cape Cod. We take your feedback and thoughts and share them with CapeCod.com readers! We asked Cape Codders where are the best spots to get a bowl of clam chowder. Thanks to all who voted!
Captain Parker’s Pub – Yarmouth
Captain Parker’s Cape Cod restaurant is a family friendly establishment overlooking Parker’s River. They are open year round and have been serving Cape Cod for 30 years. They are most famous for their multi-award winning, thick and creamy New England clam chowder.
668 MA-28, West Yarmouth
Wimpy’s – Osterville
Wimpy’s was established in 1938 as a small hamburger counter. Over the years as Osterville grew in popularity, so did Wimpy’s. After numerous additions Wimpy’s now has over 200 seats and a thriving retail/take-out market. Although many things have changed both at Wimpy’s and in Osterville since 1938, Wimpy’s has remained family owned and unwavering in its dedication to the community, hospitality and food quality.
752 Main St, Osterville
Lobster Trap Fish Market & Restaurant – Bourne
For more than 40 years, The Lobster trap has been serving some of the freshest seafood on the Cape. The attached market supplies the restaurant with the day’s catch, and eaters there can enjoy a breathtaking marshy river view as they dine. The menu ranges with classic options like fish ‘n chips, lobster rolls and fried clams to grilled swordfish and yellow fin tuna pad Thai.
290 Shore Rd, Bourne
Brewster Inn & Chowder House – Brewster
Although no longer serving as an inn, the Brewster Inn & Chowder House serves both lunch and dinner with nightly specials seven days a week. Inside the building originally built in 1895 you will find delicious home-style cooking with warm hospitality with every meal!
1933 Main St, Brewster
The Homeport – Orleans
The Homeport serves warm, home-style dishes in a cozy environment with friendly staff on hand. Whether it’s breakfast or lunch the Homeport can help satisfy your hunger. Originally a soda counter back in the 1960s, the Homeport has grown to feature many options in the morning and midday. There is a long list of sandwiches for lunch and of course many Cape Cod classics like clam chowder and broiled cod.
55 Main St, Orleans
Comments
Mac’s on the Pier should be on this list! Wonderful briny flavor and not thickened with flour ~ clam chowder the way it is meant to be!
Lindsey’s Restaurant has the best chowder; located in Wareham–the Gateway to the Cape!
Give me a chowder that isn’t thickened. …..East End Market on Bradford St in Ptown. …..loaded with clams and potato……a meal in itself.
The Skipper Restaurant in Yarmouth.
Where is the Lobster Pot. C’mon….
Are you kidding ? I love the Pot but their chowder is horrible
Captain Parker Rules Been to quite a few choder houses in my life and they still rul
The Impudent Oyster in Chatham is our all time fave for years and years!!
There was a place not far from Land Ho in Orleans that had a seafood chowder to knock your socks off, the Prime rib special on Thursday nights was a deal too!
The Yardarm!
The Sailing Cow… Old Warf Rd, Dennis Port ❤️ their chowder!!!