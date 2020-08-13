5 Favorite Clam Chowder Destinations

Soup’s on – Cape, that is.

The most popular bowl on Cape Cod, one filled with Clam Chowder, can be found in many places. But these five have consistently topped the list of best clam chowder in the area.

Welcome to the Short List!

The Short List is a place for people to share opinions and discover new things on and about Cape Cod. We take your feedback and thoughts and share them with CapeCod.com readers! We asked Cape Codders where are the best spots to get a bowl of clam chowder. Thanks to all who voted!

Captain Parker’s Pub – Yarmouth

Captain Parker’s Cape Cod restaurant is a family friendly establishment overlooking Parker’s River. They are open year round and have been serving Cape Cod for 30 years. They are most famous for their multi-award winning, thick and creamy New England clam chowder.

668 MA-28, West Yarmouth

Wimpy’s – Osterville

Wimpy’s was established in 1938 as a small hamburger counter. Over the years as Osterville grew in popularity, so did Wimpy’s. After numerous additions Wimpy’s now has over 200 seats and a thriving retail/take-out market. Although many things have changed both at Wimpy’s and in Osterville since 1938, Wimpy’s has remained family owned and unwavering in its dedication to the community, hospitality and food quality.

752 Main St, Osterville

Lobster Trap Fish Market & Restaurant – Bourne

For more than 40 years, The Lobster trap has been serving some of the freshest seafood on the Cape. The attached market supplies the restaurant with the day’s catch, and eaters there can enjoy a breathtaking marshy river view as they dine. The menu ranges with classic options like fish ‘n chips, lobster rolls and fried clams to grilled swordfish and yellow fin tuna pad Thai.

290 Shore Rd, Bourne

Brewster Inn & Chowder House – Brewster

Although no longer serving as an inn, the Brewster Inn & Chowder House serves both lunch and dinner with nightly specials seven days a week. Inside the building originally built in 1895 you will find delicious home-style cooking with warm hospitality with every meal!

1933 Main St, Brewster

The Homeport – Orleans

The Homeport serves warm, home-style dishes in a cozy environment with friendly staff on hand. Whether it’s breakfast or lunch the Homeport can help satisfy your hunger. Originally a soda counter back in the 1960s, the Homeport has grown to feature many options in the morning and midday. There is a long list of sandwiches for lunch and of course many Cape Cod classics like clam chowder and broiled cod.

55 Main St, Orleans