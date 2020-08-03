Best Beaches for Kids on the Cape

As Cape Cod continues to top the charts as one of the best vacation destinations for families with children, you may be wondering which beaches would be best for the kids. “Best” could include a variety of factors, like calm waters, tidal pools, life guards on duty, or the convenience of food and restrooms.

Here is just a short list of the many great, family-friendly beaches that your kids will be sure to love. (We know there are many; tell us about your favorites!) Visit one or visit them all. Let your kids be the judges!

Cockle Cove Beach in Chatham

Parents will love the warm calm water and soft sand at Cockle Cove Beach. Located on Nantucket Sound in Chatham, this beach has everything that you could want for a quiet, peaceful day at the beach with young children Including public restrooms, on-duty life guards and a regularly visiting ice cream truck. Cockle Cove Beach is on the waters of Nantucket Sound, off Route 28 at the end of Cockle Cove Road.

Corporation Beach in Dennis

This is an excellent choice for families with young children or kids who are just learning to swim safely in open water. The smaller beach is situated in a protected cove, with a break wall that controls the waves and currents. The beach also features facilities including bathrooms, showers, lifeguards and a concession stand. It has just about everything! Located at the end of Corporation Rd. off of Route 6A.

Paine’s Creek in Brewster

Paine’s Creek is not as roomy as other beaches, but it does have its very own lazy river ride. Bring your favorite inflatable float or inner tube. Paine’s Creek flows slowly through the marsh and out to the beach, creating a wonderful outdoor playground for the kids. Don’t forget the nets for catching crabs and small fish that inhabit this area. An ice cream truck comes around regularly, too. Paine’s Creek is located at the end of Paine’s Creek Rd. off Route 6A.

First Encounter Beach in Eastham

This Cape Cod Bay beach, named for the first encounter between the Pilgrims and Native Americans, features Lifeguards and restrooms in season, as well as frequent visits from the ice cream truck. A definite contender for the best beach on Cape Cod for families with young kids. Located at the end of Samoset Rd. off of Route 6.

Skaket Beach in Orleans

This beach features the calm waters of Cape Cod Bay, perfect for swimming at high tide and exploring the miles of tidal flats at low tide. Definitely a runner-up for best beach on Cape Cod for kids. Its west-facing shoreline makes it ideal for viewing gorgeous sunsets. Amenities include lifeguards, restrooms, showers and a concession stand. Follow Route 6A to Skaket Beach Road.

Smugglers Beach in South Yarmouth

Located at the mouth of the Bass River, Smugglers Beach features powdery sand and the warm, calm waters of Nantucket Sound, as well as a fishing pier. If you have some little fishermen in your family, this may be your choice for the best beach on Cape Cod for families with young kids. Amenities include on-duty lifeguards, a concession stand, and restrooms. Follow Route 28 to Old Main to South Shore Drive.