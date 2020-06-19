Easy Grilled Corn With BACON!

You’ve heard it said again and again: Everything is better with bacon.

It is!

This weekend, why not add a little bacon to your barbecue and enjoy your corn on the cob with a new bacony twist!

Here is all you need:

Fresh (Local) Corn on the Cob

Bacon

Salt, pepper

(Optional) Smoked Paprika

Let’s start cooking:

Fire up the grill. You want it to be very hot.

Peel the husks off the corn and make sure you remove as much silk as possible

Wrap with bacon (1 -2 pieces depending on the size of the ears of corn)

Season with salt and pepper or paprika to taste

Wrap the corn with foil and place on hot grill

Close the lid and let that bacon do it’s thing!

Roll the corn about 1/4 turn every 5 minutes (approximate cooking time)

NOTE: Bacon fat is flammable. Keep an eye on the foil packs!

Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.

Please let me know if you try this recipe, or if you have another recipe you’d like to share: CatWilson@CCB-Media.com