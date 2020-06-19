You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Easy Grilled Corn With BACON!

Easy Grilled Corn With BACON!

June 19, 2020

You’ve heard it said again and again: Everything is better with bacon. 

It is!

This weekend, why not add a little bacon to your barbecue and enjoy your corn on the cob with a new bacony twist! 

Here is all you need:

  • Fresh (Local) Corn on the Cob
  • Bacon 
  • Salt, pepper
  • (Optional) Smoked Paprika 

Let’s start cooking:

  • Fire up the grill. You want it to be very hot.
  • Peel the husks off the corn and make sure you remove as much silk as possible
  • Wrap with bacon (1 -2 pieces depending on the size of the ears of corn)
  • Season with salt and pepper or paprika to taste
  • Wrap the corn with foil and place on hot grill

Close the lid and let that bacon do it’s thing! 

Roll the corn about 1/4 turn every 5 minutes (approximate cooking time)

NOTE: Bacon fat is flammable. Keep an eye on the foil packs! 

Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. 

Please let me know if you try this recipe, or if you have another recipe you’d like to share: CatWilson@CCB-Media.com

 

Filed Under: Food, Lifestyle
About Cat Wilson

Cat Wilson is "That Girl" on Cape Country 104 – a Cape Cod native and longtime Cape radio personality. She is a passionate supporter of Military and Veteran causes on the Cape and also hosts local music spotlight program, “The Cheap Seats” on Ocean 104.7.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 