Easy Grilled Tomato and Mozzarella Quesadilla

This recipe combines cultures, flavors and simplicity for a yummy summer meal! Fresh ingredients are the key – along with a hot grill and very little time! In fact, it will take you more time to read this recipe than it will to cook it!

Here is what you need:

Fresh tomatoes

Fresh Mozzarella

Fresh Basil

Large Soft Tortillas

Balsamic Glaze or Reduction

Salt & Pepper

You will also need:

Tongs, a spatula and a warm grill.

Try LOW temperature for your grill or you will have pita chips instead of quesadillas!

Let’s Get Cooking!

While your grill heats up, slice your tomatoes, mozzarella and fresh basil. Keep the slices between 1/4 and 1/2 inch thick. If you go smaller, you are simply making salsa.

Warm the soft tortillas on each side for about 60 seconds.

Add your sliced tomatoes, mozzarella and basil on one side of the tortilla. Salt and pepper to taste.

Fold in half and cook on LOW HEAT for 60 seconds then flip and warm for 30 – 60 seconds.

Do not overcook. This is not a gooey pizza recipe. You only need to warm the quesadilla enough for the cheese to “relax”, not melt.

Immediately remove from heat and cut in half.

Drizzle with balsamic glaze and enjoy!

If you want a heartier quesadilla, add grilled chicken.

Please let me know if you try this recipe or if you have suggestions of other easy grilling ideas: CatWilson@CCB-Media.com