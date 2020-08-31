You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Food / Check Out this Recipe for Halibut & Tomato on a Stick

Check Out this Recipe for Halibut & Tomato on a Stick

August 31, 2020 Leave a Comment

Courtesy of CapeCodRestaurants.com

Chef Alan Zox gives us another of his healthy, flavorful recipes. For Chef Zox’s blog, visit www.zoxkitchen.com.

Halibut or Bluefish Seafood Skewers

Serves 4 – 6

Ingredients:
2 lbs. Halibut and/or Bluefish, cut into 2″ chunks.
1/4 cup light soy sauce
1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
1/4 cup sesame oil
Zest and juice of 1 lime
2 Tablespoons Canola oil
1 Vidalia onion, cut into chunks
1 green pepper, cut into chunks
1 tomato, cut into chunks
Hot dog buns or optional cooked yellow rice seasoned with tumeric and thin slices of 4 garlic cloves

Mix the soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, lime juice and zest and 2 tablespoons canola oil in a large non-reactive bowl. Add the chunks of halibut and vegetables and marinate 15-20 minutes. Soak wooden skewers in water for 10 minutes so they don’t catch fire.

Finally skewer with alternating pieces of Vidalia onion, green peppers, tomato and 2 inch square chunks of halibut. Grill the skewers for 1 minute on each of two sides. Remove and stuff hot dog buns with the mixture or place skewer on side of cooked yellow rice seasoned with turmeric, and thin slices of 4 garlic cloves.

Enjoy!!!!

 

