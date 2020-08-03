You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Food / RECIPE: Bluefish with Ginger Glaze

RECIPE: Bluefish with Ginger Glaze

August 3, 2020

If you’re looking for a great bluefish recipe, you should check out this one from Chef Barton Seaver. 

Chef Barton Seaver is the author of the popular cookbook, “For Cod and Country”.

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsp. mayonnaise
  • 1 tbsp. soy sauce
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 inch knob of ginger, grated
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely grated
  • 1/2 bunch scallions, thinly sliced
  • 1 lb. bluefish fillets

Directions:

  • For the glaze, combine the mayonnaise, soy sauce, lemon juice, ginger, garlic and scallions in a medium bowl and whisk to combine.
  • Add the bluefish fillets to the glaze and toss to coat with the mixture.
  • Place the fillets on a baking sheet and spoon and remaining glaze over them.
  • Bake for about 15 minutes or until just cooked through.
  • Turn the oven to broil and move the fish closer to the broiler.  Broil for a few minutes until mayonnaise browns slightly and forms a light crust on the fish. 
  • Remove and serve immediately.

Thanks to our friends at the Cape Cod Commercial Fisherman’s Alliance for this recipe.

