RECIPE: Bluefish with Ginger Glaze

If you’re looking for a great bluefish recipe, you should check out this one from Chef Barton Seaver.
Chef Barton Seaver is the author of the popular cookbook, “For Cod and Country”.
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp. mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp. soy sauce
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 inch knob of ginger, grated
- 2 cloves garlic, finely grated
- 1/2 bunch scallions, thinly sliced
- 1 lb. bluefish fillets
Directions:
- For the glaze, combine the mayonnaise, soy sauce, lemon juice, ginger, garlic and scallions in a medium bowl and whisk to combine.
- Add the bluefish fillets to the glaze and toss to coat with the mixture.
- Place the fillets on a baking sheet and spoon and remaining glaze over them.
- Bake for about 15 minutes or until just cooked through.
- Turn the oven to broil and move the fish closer to the broiler. Broil for a few minutes until mayonnaise browns slightly and forms a light crust on the fish.
- Remove and serve immediately.
Thanks to our friends at the Cape Cod Commercial Fisherman’s Alliance for this recipe.