RECIPE: Bluefish with Ginger Glaze

If you’re looking for a great bluefish recipe, you should check out this one from Chef Barton Seaver.

Chef Barton Seaver is the author of the popular cookbook, “For Cod and Country”.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. mayonnaise

1 tbsp. soy sauce

Juice of 1 lemon

1 inch knob of ginger, grated

2 cloves garlic, finely grated

1/2 bunch scallions, thinly sliced

1 lb. bluefish fillets

Directions:

For the glaze, combine the mayonnaise, soy sauce, lemon juice, ginger, garlic and scallions in a medium bowl and whisk to combine.

Add the bluefish fillets to the glaze and toss to coat with the mixture.

Place the fillets on a baking sheet and spoon and remaining glaze over them.

Bake for about 15 minutes or until just cooked through.

Turn the oven to broil and move the fish closer to the broiler. Broil for a few minutes until mayonnaise browns slightly and forms a light crust on the fish.

Remove and serve immediately.

Thanks to our friends at the Cape Cod Commercial Fisherman’s Alliance for this recipe.