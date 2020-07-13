Taste Of Cape Cod: Lobster, Just Roll With It

How do you like your lobster? Boiled? Steamed? Chilled? Do you enjoy wearing a bib and cracking shells or do you prefer Lazy Man’s style? How about indulging in an overflowing lobster roll with fries on the side?

Now you are speaking the language of summer dining on Cape Cod!

Did you know there are several different styles of lobster rolls and you can find them all right here on Cape Cod? Of course, they all have piles of fresh lobster meat served up on some type of roll, but that’s where the similarities end.

Maine-style Lobster Roll is considered the standard of lobster rolls. Maine lobster rolls are comprised of chilled knuckle and claw meat tossed with a touch of mayonnaise and served on a top-split, toasted hot dog roll. Of course, different restaurants will customize their recipes to include other ingredients, like diced celery, or various herbs, like tarragon, to boost the experience.

Connecticut-style Lobster Rolls are believed to be the “first” style of lobster rolls. In 1929, a little restaurant called Perry’s soaked fresh-cooked lobster meat in hot butter. The meat was served on a soft steamed roll with a side of chips. Aside from a quick spritz of lemon, you can’t improve on perfection.

Or can you?

Cape Cod-style Lobster Rolls up the game. I don’t know if this concept for lobster rolls was conceived on Cape Cod, but I am going to give us a little credit for culinary creativity. Someone, somewhere, most likely at a classic clam shack, decided to dredge fresh lobster meat in batter and gave it a swim in a deep fryer! Served on a toasted hot dog bun with a side of fries, this lobster roll makes a fried clam roll look blasé! Dunk in butter or drizzle with lemon and enjoy!

The next time you have a hankering for lobster, remember, there’s more than one way to shuck and serve a lobster!