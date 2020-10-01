The Best Farm Stands to Visit on Cape Cod

As the hot summer has now turned to a cooler fall, a visit to your local farm stand is a must on Cape Cod. There’s the picking of pumpkins, selecting honey sticks, buying bushels of apples and gathering gallons of cider. Check out our list below of some of the best farm stands to check out as the foliage slowly turns to a colorful display.

Hart Farm Nursery and Garden

The fall farm stand at Hart Farm not only offers produce standards, but also hand painted decorative pumpkins, native apples, native corn, and even Cape turnip for those cooler night’s dinners. They also stock Cape cranberries for the best homemade cranberry sauce!

21 Upper County Rd, Dennis Port

Tony Andrews Farm

This Falmouth farm has been around a while – since 1935, to be exact. Most recently, they’re famed for their hay rides, pick-your-own pumpkin patch and idyllic, expansive farm setting which is hard to find on the Cape.

394 Old Meeting House Rd, East Falmouth

Crow Farm

In Sandwich, Crow Farm, family-owned since 1916, provides freshly-baked pies, fifteen heirloom varieties of apples and native sweet corn.

192 Old Kings Highway, Sandwich

Cape Abilities Farm Stand

This stand provides jobs for the adults involved with the nonprofit Cape Abilities’ programs, and also allows them a creative outlet to sell their wares and those of merchants from across the Cape. Look for the Cape Cod American flag signs, pies from the Centerville Pie Company, local soaps, goods from the Underground Bakery and much more.

458 Main St, Dennis

Cape Cod Organic Farm

You’ll need to become a member of this farm’s CSA to regularly purchase from their farm stand – but doing so gains you access to certified organic produce, fresh-cut flowers, native grasses used for land restoration and heritage-bred pork.

3675 Main St, Barnstable

Coonamessett Farm

Although the majority of the farm’s produce is available only to those subscribed to a membership, the Coonamessett Farm Stand is open to the public. Go inside the general store for a selection of Alpaca wool items which will keep you warmer than sheep’s wool as the temperature drops. Their canopied café is a wonderful lunch location as well.

277 Hatchville Rd, East Falmouth

