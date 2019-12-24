The Fun Continues With These Great Events on Cape Cod

The holidays may soon be over, but that won’t stop the ongoing fun events here on the Cape – from fun art exhibits and classes to polar plunges. Here is the most recent list of activities – perfect for the whole family.

Gardens Aglow – Join us for the celebration of lights that has become a treasured holiday tradition. In addition to the beautiful light displays throughout the gardens, the event features extensive indoor holiday décor and numerous activities around the grounds and galleries. Visit Santa Claus in the 1913 Model T Ford. View a stunning model train display and create a mural on our Giant Lite-Brite. People of all ages can take a spin (or two) on the vintage carousel and roast marshmallows together at the fire pits. Stroll the gardens with family and friends, and enjoy Heritage Museum & Gardens in a whole new light. This event runs through 12/29.

10th Annual Glassblowers’ Christmas and Special Exhibit: Made in Snow –The Sandwich Glass Museum is pleased to present “Made In Snow,” a winter-themed exhibit focusing on all things snow-related. Highlighted from the Museum’s collection are hand-decorated glass winter landscapes made by the Boston & Sandwich Glass Company, snowscape paintings by local artists, historic photographs of Sandwich knee-deep in snow, as well as whimsical snow globes and contemporary glass by the region’s most talented glass artists reflecting the season’s favorite precipitation. This event runs through 12/30.

The Cape Cod Enchanted Village – Free and open to the public! Be dazzled by thousands of lights, a Santa’s Village and so much more at the Cape Codder Resort & Spa in Barnstable. Santa will be visiting to hear children’s wishes, and the Cape Cod Surftone Carolers sing holiday music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night from 5 to 8 p.m. Bonfire nightly (weather permitting). Holiday lights go on at dusk. Please bring a gift card of new, unwrapped toy for the “Giving Tree.” Proceeds go to Independence House. This event runs through 1/2.

Elf: The Musical – This modern-day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF, as Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. ELF is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. Buddy is raised unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. Times vary. Cape Cod Theatre Company/Harwich Junior Theatre, W. Harwich. This event runs through 1/5.

12/28 Winter Magic: A Quality Antiques Show – This full-scale antiques show will feature known and esteemed dealers from Cape Cod and beyond the bridges. Antiques will include country furniture, nautical items, samplers, Canton China, Chinese Export, cut and pressed glass, folk art, paintings, chocolate molds, prints, hooked rugs, baskets, stoneware, decoys, Bennington pottery, and more. All proceeds benefit the Cultural Center, a non-profit bringing “All the Arts for All of Us” to the greater Cape community since 2007. Light refreshments will be available. No one admitted until 10 a.m. Cultural Center of Cape Cod, S. Yarmouth.

12/29 YPD Blue Holiday Classic Road Race – The Yarmouth Police Department will host its annual YPD Blue Holiday Classic Run/Walk which is the part of the 2019-2020 Grand Prix Series of Cape Cod wintertime road races organized by our good friends and fitness partners at the Cape Cod Athletic Club. The course is a scenic 4.1 mile route through the rolling hills of the nearby Bayberry Hills golf course walking trails and starts and finishes at the Yarmouth Police Department, One Brad Erickson Way, off of Higgins Crowell Road in West Yarmouth, Massachusetts. Race registration starts at 9:30 a.m., in the Yarmouth Police Department Training Room. The race registration fee is $10 per runner or walker. Registration is on race day only; there is no pre-registration.

1/1 10th Annual Polar Plunge – This is the 10th Annual Polar Plunge at Bass River/Smuggler’s Beach at noon. All ages are welcome. Proceeds go to the Friends of Yarmouth Council on Aging (FOYCOA) and benefit the Yarmouth Senior Center.

1/4 History of New England General Stores – Thirwood Place in South Yarmouth will host a presentation on the history of New England’s General Stores. Join Emmy Award winner WCVB-TV Chroniclee journalist Ted Reinstein as he discusses his new book on the history of general stores in America. RSVP by 12/31/19 by calling 508-760-6545. Thirwood Place, 237 North Main St., South Yarmouth.

