You are here: Home / Lifestyle / These Cape Cod Restaurants Are Offering To-Go Ordering During the COVID-19 Pandemic

These Cape Cod Restaurants Are Offering To-Go Ordering During the COVID-19 Pandemic

March 17, 2020

 

Your favorite restaurants may be closed to sit-down diners at the moment, but that’s no reason not to keep supporting your local businesses! Restaurants, in particular, are being hit hard by the restrictions that are being put in place due to COVID-19, but they still need your support!

Here is a partial list of local restaurants that are continuing to serve their customers with to-go menus and/or delivery. Some even offer curb-side pickup so you don’t have to go in. Call first for their pick-up hours, any restrictions, and keep supporting your local businesses!

If your restaurant isn’t on this list, and you offer takeout or delivery and want to be included, please email the information to digitalteam@ccb-media.comThis is an evolving list and we will add more to it!

Bourne

Lobster Trap Fish Market, Inc.
290 Shore Road
508-759-7600
http://www.lobstertrap.net/

Tuk Tuk Thai Food
254 Shore Road, Unit A
Monument Beach
808-498-9535
https://www.tuktukthaifood.com/

Sunset Grille at The Brookside Club 
11 Brigadoone Rd.
508-743-0705
http://www.thebrooksideclub.com/sunsetgrille

Centerville

99 Restaurants
1600 Falmouth Road, MA-28
508-790-8995
https://www.99restaurants.com/

Chatham

Kream n’ Kone
1653 Main St.
508-945-3308
https://kreamnkonechatham.com/

Red Nun Bar & Grill
746 Main Street 
508-348-0469
http://www.rednun.com/

Dennis

Kream n’ Kone
961 Main St # 28
West Dennis
(508) 394-0808
https://www.kreamnkone.com/

Red Nun Bar & Grill
673 Main Street  
Dennis Port
508-394-2869
http://www.rednun.com/

Falmouth

99 Restaurants
30 Davis Straits, MA-28
508-457-9930
https://www.99restaurants.com/

Seafood Sam’s
356 Palmer Ave
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-7877
https://www.seafoodsams.com/

Harwich

Cape Sea Grille
31 Sea St.
Harwich Port
508-432-4745
https://www.capeseagrille.com/

Jake Rooney’s
119 Brooks Road
Harwich Port
508-430-1100
https://www.jakerooneys.com/

The 400 East 
1421 Orleans Rd Ste 21
East Harwich
508-432-1800
https://www.the400east.com/

Mooncussers Tavern 
86 Sisson Rd
Harwich Port
508-430-1230
https://www.mooncusserstavern.com/

L’Alouette Bistro
787 Route 28
Harwich Port
508-430-0405
http://frenchbistrocapecod.com/wp/

The Lanyard Bar and Grill 
429 Main St
Harwich Port
508-430-0404
https://www.thelanyardbarandgrill.com/

Buca’s Tuscan Roadhouse 
4 Depot Road
Harwich
508-432-6900
https://www.bucastuscanroadhouse.com/

Hot Stove Saloon 
551 Route 28
Harwich Port
508-432-9911
http://www.hotstovesaloon.com/

Hyannis

Alberto’s Ristorante
360 Main St.
508-778-1770
http://www.albertos.net/

Brazilian Grill
680 Main St.
508-771-0109
https://braziliangrillrestaurants.com/locations/hyannis/

Cooke’s Seafood
1120 Iyannough Road
508-775-0450
https://cookesseafood.com/

Hearth & Kettle
1225 Iyannough Rd, Suite #3
508-568-2935
https://www.hearthnkettle.com/hyannis/

Tap City Grille
586 Main St.
774-470-4588
https://www.tapcitygrille.com/

Anejo Mexican Restaurant
599 Main St
Hyannis, MA 02601
(774) 470-5897
https://anejomexicanbistro.com/menus.html

Mashpee

Bobby Byrne’s Restaurant & Pub 
6 Central Square
508-833-1155
https://www.bobbybyrnes.com/mashpee-commons-menu

99 Restaurants
8 Ryan’s Way
508-477-9000
https://www.99restaurants.com/

Siena Italian Bar & Grill
Mashpee Commons
508-477-5929
https://www.siena.us/

Pocasset

Avocados “Always Fresh”
4 Barlow’s Landing Road, Unit 4
508-356-3242
https://avocadosalwaysfresh.com/

Sandwich

British Beer Company 
46 Route 6A
508-833-9590
https://www.britishbeer.com/sandwich

Cafe Chew 
4 Merchant’s Rd.
508-888-7717
https://www.cafechew.com/

Dan’l Webster Inn & Spa
149 Main Street
508-888-3622
https://www.danlwebsterinn.com/

Seafood Sam’s 
6 Coast Guard Rd.
508-888-4629
https://www.seafoodsams.com/

Two Brothers Pizza & Mexican 
331 Cotuit Rd.
508-888-4555
http://www.twobrotherspizza.com/

The Original Marshland
109 Route 6A
Sandwich, MA 02563
508-888-9824

Orleans

Rock Harbor Grill
18 Old Colony Way
Orleans, MA 02653
(508) 255-3350
http://rockharborgrill.net/

Osterville

Crips Too
791 Main St
Osterville, MA 02655
(508) 681-0922
https://crispflatbread.com/takeout/

Wimpy’s Seafood
752 Main St.
Osterville, MA 02655
(508) 428-6300
https://www.wimpysseafoodcafe.com/

Provincetown

Ciro and Sal’s
4 Kiley Ct.
Provincetown, MA 02657
(508) 487-6444
http://www.ciroandsals.com/

The Canteen
225 Commercial St.
508-487-3800
http://www.thecanteenptown.com/

Yarmouth

99 Restaurants
14 Berry Ave, West Yarmouth
508-862-9990
https://www.99restaurants.com/

DiParma Italian Table
175 Route 28
West Yarmouth
508-771-7776
https://www.diparmarestaurant.com/

Hearth ‘n Kettle
1196 Route 28
South Yarmouth
508-394-2252
https://www.hearthnkettle.com/yarmouth/

Red Face Jack’s
585 Route 28
West Yarmouth
508-771-5225
https://www.redfacejacks.com/

Riverway Lobster House
1338 Route 28
South Yarmouth
508-398-2172
https://riverwaylobsterhouserestaurant.com/

Seafood Sam’s 
1006 MA-28
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
https://www.seafoodsamsyarmouth.com/
(508) 394-3504

Off-Cape

Alden Park 
160 Colony Place
Plymouth508-830-6777
https://www.aldenparkrestaurant.com/

The Blended Berry 
283 Main St.
Buzzards Bay
781-291-1972
https://www.facebook.com/TheBlendedBerryCapeCod/

The Blueberry Muffin 
2240 State Road
Plymouth
508-888-9444
https://bluebmuffin.com/

Bourne App’etit 
41 Meetinghouse Lane #B
Sagamore Beach
774-205-2840
https://www.facebook.com/JudyBourneappetit/

Buzzards Bay House of Pizza 
270 Main Street
Buzzards Bay
508-759-8912
https://buzzardsbayhouseofpizza.com/

Cup 2 Cafe 
3175 Cranberry Hwy.
E. Wareham
508-743-0410
https://www.cup2cafe.com/

East Wind Lobster & Grille at Buzzards Bay Marina
2 Main Street
Buzzards Bay
508-759-1857
https://eastwindlobsterandgrille.com/

Ella’s Wood Burning Oven Restaurant 
3136 Cranberry Hwy.
E. Wareham
508-759-3600
https://www.ellaswoodoven.com/

Krua Thai Restaurant 
91 Main Street
Buzzards Bay
508-759-9662
https://www.kruathairestaurants.com/

Lindsey’s Family Restaurant 
3138 Cranberry Highway
E. Wareham
508-759-5544
https://www.lindseysrestaurant.com/

Longhorn Steakhouse
2421 Cranberry Highway
Wareham
508-291-6355
https://www.longhornsteakhouse.com/home

Mezza Luna Restaurant 
253 Main Street
Buzzards Bay
508-759-4667
https://mezzalunarestaurant.com/

Mr. G’s Pizza 
41A Meetinghouse Lane
Sagamore Beach
508-833-3302
https://www.mrgpizza.online/

Sagamore Inn Restaurant
1131 Sandwich Road, Route 6A
Sagamore
508-888-9707
https://sagamoreinncapecod.com/

Vela Juice Bar 
89 Main St.
Buzzards Bay
774-247-4879
http://velajuicebar.com/

Filed Under: Food, Lifestyle Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About Ann Luongo

Ann Luongo is the Marketing Writer and Lifestyle Reporter for CapeCod.com, and has been writing for Cape Cod and South Shore publications for over 15 years.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 