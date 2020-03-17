These Cape Cod Restaurants Are Offering To-Go Ordering During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Your favorite restaurants may be closed to sit-down diners at the moment, but that’s no reason not to keep supporting your local businesses! Restaurants, in particular, are being hit hard by the restrictions that are being put in place due to COVID-19, but they still need your support!
Here is a partial list of local restaurants that are continuing to serve their customers with to-go menus and/or delivery. Some even offer curb-side pickup so you don’t have to go in. Call first for their pick-up hours, any restrictions, and keep supporting your local businesses!
If your restaurant isn’t on this list, and you offer takeout or delivery and want to be included, please email the information to digitalteam@ccb-media.com. This is an evolving list and we will add more to it!
Bourne
Lobster Trap Fish Market, Inc.
290 Shore Road
508-759-7600
http://www.lobstertrap.net/
Tuk Tuk Thai Food
254 Shore Road, Unit A
Monument Beach
808-498-9535
https://www.tuktukthaifood.com/
Sunset Grille at The Brookside Club
11 Brigadoone Rd.
508-743-0705
http://www.thebrooksideclub.com/sunsetgrille
Centerville
99 Restaurants
1600 Falmouth Road, MA-28
508-790-8995
https://www.99restaurants.com/
Chatham
Kream n’ Kone
1653 Main St.
508-945-3308
https://kreamnkonechatham.com/
Red Nun Bar & Grill
746 Main Street
508-348-0469
http://www.rednun.com/
Dennis
Kream n’ Kone
961 Main St # 28
West Dennis
(508) 394-0808
https://www.kreamnkone.com/
Red Nun Bar & Grill
673 Main Street
Dennis Port
508-394-2869
http://www.rednun.com/
Falmouth
99 Restaurants
30 Davis Straits, MA-28
508-457-9930
https://www.99restaurants.com/
Seafood Sam’s
356 Palmer Ave
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-7877
https://www.seafoodsams.com/
Harwich
Cape Sea Grille
31 Sea St.
Harwich Port
508-432-4745
https://www.capeseagrille.com/
Jake Rooney’s
119 Brooks Road
Harwich Port
508-430-1100
https://www.jakerooneys.com/
The 400 East
1421 Orleans Rd Ste 21
East Harwich
508-432-1800
https://www.the400east.com/
Mooncussers Tavern
86 Sisson Rd
Harwich Port
508-430-1230
https://www.mooncusserstavern.com/
L’Alouette Bistro
787 Route 28
Harwich Port
508-430-0405
http://frenchbistrocapecod.com/wp/
The Lanyard Bar and Grill
429 Main St
Harwich Port
508-430-0404
https://www.thelanyardbarandgrill.com/
Buca’s Tuscan Roadhouse
4 Depot Road
Harwich
508-432-6900
https://www.bucastuscanroadhouse.com/
Hot Stove Saloon
551 Route 28
Harwich Port
508-432-9911
http://www.hotstovesaloon.com/
Hyannis
Alberto’s Ristorante
360 Main St.
508-778-1770
http://www.albertos.net/
Brazilian Grill
680 Main St.
508-771-0109
https://braziliangrillrestaurants.com/locations/hyannis/
Cooke’s Seafood
1120 Iyannough Road
508-775-0450
https://cookesseafood.com/
Hearth & Kettle
1225 Iyannough Rd, Suite #3
508-568-2935
https://www.hearthnkettle.com/hyannis/
Tap City Grille
586 Main St.
774-470-4588
https://www.tapcitygrille.com/
Anejo Mexican Restaurant
599 Main St
Hyannis, MA 02601
(774) 470-5897
https://anejomexicanbistro.com/menus.html
Mashpee
Bobby Byrne’s Restaurant & Pub
6 Central Square
508-833-1155
https://www.bobbybyrnes.com/mashpee-commons-menu
99 Restaurants
8 Ryan’s Way
508-477-9000
https://www.99restaurants.com/
Siena Italian Bar & Grill
Mashpee Commons
508-477-5929
https://www.siena.us/
Pocasset
Avocados “Always Fresh”
4 Barlow’s Landing Road, Unit 4
508-356-3242
https://avocadosalwaysfresh.com/
Sandwich
British Beer Company
46 Route 6A
508-833-9590
https://www.britishbeer.com/sandwich
Cafe Chew
4 Merchant’s Rd.
508-888-7717
https://www.cafechew.com/
Dan’l Webster Inn & Spa
149 Main Street
508-888-3622
https://www.danlwebsterinn.com/
Seafood Sam’s
6 Coast Guard Rd.
508-888-4629
https://www.seafoodsams.com/
Two Brothers Pizza & Mexican
331 Cotuit Rd.
508-888-4555
http://www.twobrotherspizza.com/
The Original Marshland
109 Route 6A
Sandwich, MA 02563
508-888-9824
Orleans
Rock Harbor Grill
18 Old Colony Way
Orleans, MA 02653
(508) 255-3350
http://rockharborgrill.net/
Osterville
Crips Too
791 Main St
Osterville, MA 02655
(508) 681-0922
https://crispflatbread.com/takeout/
Wimpy’s Seafood
752 Main St.
Osterville, MA 02655
(508) 428-6300
https://www.wimpysseafoodcafe.com/
Provincetown
Ciro and Sal’s
4 Kiley Ct.
Provincetown, MA 02657
(508) 487-6444
http://www.ciroandsals.com/
The Canteen
225 Commercial St.
508-487-3800
http://www.thecanteenptown.com/
Yarmouth
99 Restaurants
14 Berry Ave, West Yarmouth
508-862-9990
https://www.99restaurants.com/
DiParma Italian Table
175 Route 28
West Yarmouth
508-771-7776
https://www.diparmarestaurant.com/
Hearth ‘n Kettle
1196 Route 28
South Yarmouth
508-394-2252
https://www.hearthnkettle.com/yarmouth/
Red Face Jack’s
585 Route 28
West Yarmouth
508-771-5225
https://www.redfacejacks.com/
Riverway Lobster House
1338 Route 28
South Yarmouth
508-398-2172
https://riverwaylobsterhouserestaurant.com/
Seafood Sam’s
1006 MA-28
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
https://www.seafoodsamsyarmouth.com/
(508) 394-3504
Off-Cape
Alden Park
160 Colony Place
Plymouth508-830-6777
https://www.aldenparkrestaurant.com/
The Blended Berry
283 Main St.
Buzzards Bay
781-291-1972
https://www.facebook.com/TheBlendedBerryCapeCod/
The Blueberry Muffin
2240 State Road
Plymouth
508-888-9444
https://bluebmuffin.com/
Bourne App’etit
41 Meetinghouse Lane #B
Sagamore Beach
774-205-2840
https://www.facebook.com/JudyBourneappetit/
Buzzards Bay House of Pizza
270 Main Street
Buzzards Bay
508-759-8912
https://buzzardsbayhouseofpizza.com/
Cup 2 Cafe
3175 Cranberry Hwy.
E. Wareham
508-743-0410
https://www.cup2cafe.com/
East Wind Lobster & Grille at Buzzards Bay Marina
2 Main Street
Buzzards Bay
508-759-1857
https://eastwindlobsterandgrille.com/
Ella’s Wood Burning Oven Restaurant
3136 Cranberry Hwy.
E. Wareham
508-759-3600
https://www.ellaswoodoven.com/
Krua Thai Restaurant
91 Main Street
Buzzards Bay
508-759-9662
https://www.kruathairestaurants.com/
Lindsey’s Family Restaurant
3138 Cranberry Highway
E. Wareham
508-759-5544
https://www.lindseysrestaurant.com/
Longhorn Steakhouse
2421 Cranberry Highway
Wareham
508-291-6355
https://www.longhornsteakhouse.com/home
Mezza Luna Restaurant
253 Main Street
Buzzards Bay
508-759-4667
https://mezzalunarestaurant.com/
Mr. G’s Pizza
41A Meetinghouse Lane
Sagamore Beach
508-833-3302
https://www.mrgpizza.online/
Sagamore Inn Restaurant
1131 Sandwich Road, Route 6A
Sagamore
508-888-9707
https://sagamoreinncapecod.com/
Vela Juice Bar
89 Main St.
Buzzards Bay
774-247-4879
http://velajuicebar.com/