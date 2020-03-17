These Cape Cod Restaurants Are Offering To-Go Ordering During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Your favorite restaurants may be closed to sit-down diners at the moment, but that’s no reason not to keep supporting your local businesses! Restaurants, in particular, are being hit hard by the restrictions that are being put in place due to COVID-19, but they still need your support!

Here is a partial list of local restaurants that are continuing to serve their customers with to-go menus and/or delivery. Some even offer curb-side pickup so you don’t have to go in. Call first for their pick-up hours, any restrictions, and keep supporting your local businesses!

If your restaurant isn’t on this list, and you offer takeout or delivery and want to be included, please email the information to digitalteam@ccb-media.com. This is an evolving list and we will add more to it!

Bourne

Lobster Trap Fish Market, Inc.

290 Shore Road

508-759-7600

http://www.lobstertrap.net/

Tuk Tuk Thai Food

254 Shore Road, Unit A

Monument Beach

808-498-9535

https://www.tuktukthaifood.com/

Sunset Grille at The Brookside Club

11 Brigadoone Rd.

508-743-0705

http://www.thebrooksideclub.com/sunsetgrille

Centerville

99 Restaurants

1600 Falmouth Road, MA-28

508-790-8995

https://www.99restaurants.com/

Chatham

Kream n’ Kone

1653 Main St.

508-945-3308

https://kreamnkonechatham.com/

Red Nun Bar & Grill

746 Main Street

508-348-0469

http://www.rednun.com/

Dennis

Kream n’ Kone

961 Main St # 28

West Dennis

(508) 394-0808

https://www.kreamnkone.com/

Red Nun Bar & Grill

673 Main Street

Dennis Port

508-394-2869

http://www.rednun.com/

Falmouth

99 Restaurants

30 Davis Straits, MA-28

508-457-9930

https://www.99restaurants.com/

Seafood Sam’s

356 Palmer Ave

Falmouth, MA 02540

(508) 540-7877

https://www.seafoodsams.com/



Harwich

Cape Sea Grille

31 Sea St.

Harwich Port

508-432-4745

https://www.capeseagrille.com/

Jake Rooney’s

119 Brooks Road

Harwich Port

508-430-1100

https://www.jakerooneys.com/

The 400 East

1421 Orleans Rd Ste 21

East Harwich

508-432-1800

https://www.the400east.com/

Mooncussers Tavern

86 Sisson Rd

Harwich Port

508-430-1230

https://www.mooncusserstavern.com/

L’Alouette Bistro

787 Route 28

Harwich Port

508-430-0405

http://frenchbistrocapecod.com/wp/

The Lanyard Bar and Grill

429 Main St

Harwich Port

508-430-0404

https://www.thelanyardbarandgrill.com/

Buca’s Tuscan Roadhouse

4 Depot Road

Harwich

508-432-6900

https://www.bucastuscanroadhouse.com/

Hot Stove Saloon

551 Route 28

Harwich Port

508-432-9911

http://www.hotstovesaloon.com/

Hyannis

Alberto’s Ristorante

360 Main St.

508-778-1770

http://www.albertos.net/

Brazilian Grill

680 Main St.

508-771-0109

https://braziliangrillrestaurants.com/locations/hyannis/

Cooke’s Seafood

1120 Iyannough Road

508-775-0450

https://cookesseafood.com/

Hearth & Kettle

1225 Iyannough Rd, Suite #3

508-568-2935

https://www.hearthnkettle.com/hyannis/

Tap City Grille

586 Main St.

774-470-4588

https://www.tapcitygrille.com/

Anejo Mexican Restaurant

599 Main St

Hyannis, MA 02601

(774) 470-5897

https://anejomexicanbistro.com/menus.html

Mashpee

Bobby Byrne’s Restaurant & Pub

6 Central Square

508-833-1155

https://www.bobbybyrnes.com/mashpee-commons-menu

99 Restaurants

8 Ryan’s Way

508-477-9000

https://www.99restaurants.com/

Siena Italian Bar & Grill

Mashpee Commons

508-477-5929

https://www.siena.us/

Pocasset

Avocados “Always Fresh”

4 Barlow’s Landing Road, Unit 4

508-356-3242

https://avocadosalwaysfresh.com/

Sandwich

British Beer Company

46 Route 6A

508-833-9590

https://www.britishbeer.com/sandwich

Cafe Chew

4 Merchant’s Rd.

508-888-7717

https://www.cafechew.com/

Dan’l Webster Inn & Spa

149 Main Street

508-888-3622

https://www.danlwebsterinn.com/

Seafood Sam’s

6 Coast Guard Rd.

508-888-4629

https://www.seafoodsams.com/

Two Brothers Pizza & Mexican

331 Cotuit Rd.

508-888-4555

http://www.twobrotherspizza.com/

The Original Marshland

109 Route 6A

Sandwich, MA 02563

508-888-9824

Orleans

Rock Harbor Grill

18 Old Colony Way

Orleans, MA 02653

(508) 255-3350

http://rockharborgrill.net/



Osterville

Crips Too

791 Main St

Osterville, MA 02655

(508) 681-0922

https://crispflatbread.com/takeout/



Wimpy’s Seafood

752 Main St.

Osterville, MA 02655

(508) 428-6300

https://www.wimpysseafoodcafe.com/

Provincetown

Ciro and Sal’s

4 Kiley Ct.

Provincetown, MA 02657

(508) 487-6444

http://www.ciroandsals.com/

The Canteen

225 Commercial St.

508-487-3800

http://www.thecanteenptown.com/

Yarmouth

99 Restaurants

14 Berry Ave, West Yarmouth

508-862-9990

https://www.99restaurants.com/

DiParma Italian Table

175 Route 28

West Yarmouth

508-771-7776

https://www.diparmarestaurant.com/

Hearth ‘n Kettle

1196 Route 28

South Yarmouth

508-394-2252

https://www.hearthnkettle.com/yarmouth/

Red Face Jack’s

585 Route 28

West Yarmouth

508-771-5225

https://www.redfacejacks.com/

Riverway Lobster House

1338 Route 28

South Yarmouth

508-398-2172

https://riverwaylobsterhouserestaurant.com/

Seafood Sam’s

1006 MA-28

South Yarmouth, MA 02664

https://www.seafoodsamsyarmouth.com/

(508) 394-3504

Off-Cape

Alden Park

160 Colony Place

Plymouth508-830-6777

https://www.aldenparkrestaurant.com/

The Blended Berry

283 Main St.

Buzzards Bay

781-291-1972

https://www.facebook.com/TheBlendedBerryCapeCod/

The Blueberry Muffin

2240 State Road

Plymouth

508-888-9444

https://bluebmuffin.com/

Bourne App’etit

41 Meetinghouse Lane #B

Sagamore Beach

774-205-2840

https://www.facebook.com/JudyBourneappetit/

Buzzards Bay House of Pizza

270 Main Street

Buzzards Bay

508-759-8912

https://buzzardsbayhouseofpizza.com/

Cup 2 Cafe

3175 Cranberry Hwy.

E. Wareham

508-743-0410

https://www.cup2cafe.com/

East Wind Lobster & Grille at Buzzards Bay Marina

2 Main Street

Buzzards Bay

508-759-1857

https://eastwindlobsterandgrille.com/

Ella’s Wood Burning Oven Restaurant

3136 Cranberry Hwy.

E. Wareham

508-759-3600

https://www.ellaswoodoven.com/

Krua Thai Restaurant

91 Main Street

Buzzards Bay

508-759-9662

https://www.kruathairestaurants.com/

Lindsey’s Family Restaurant

3138 Cranberry Highway

E. Wareham

508-759-5544

https://www.lindseysrestaurant.com/

Longhorn Steakhouse

2421 Cranberry Highway

Wareham

508-291-6355

https://www.longhornsteakhouse.com/home

Mezza Luna Restaurant

253 Main Street

Buzzards Bay

508-759-4667

https://mezzalunarestaurant.com/

Mr. G’s Pizza

41A Meetinghouse Lane

Sagamore Beach

508-833-3302

https://www.mrgpizza.online/

Sagamore Inn Restaurant

1131 Sandwich Road, Route 6A

Sagamore

508-888-9707

https://sagamoreinncapecod.com/

Vela Juice Bar

89 Main St.

Buzzards Bay

774-247-4879

http://velajuicebar.com/