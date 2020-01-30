Three Super Easy Super Bowl Halftime Recipes

Super Bowl Sunday is the second biggest eating day of the year, after Thanksgiving. So don’t let your Super Bowl spread fail! Here are three easy, no-fuss football snacks that are so delish!
Worlds Easiest Nachos
Ingredients
1 bag Tortilla Chips
1 can beef, beef & bean or vegetarian chili (we like Trader Joe’s)
1 package shredded Mexican-style cheese
1 small can jalapeno peppers
2 avocados chopped or mashed
2 T sour cream
2T salsa
¼ cup sliced black olives
¼ cup chopped tomato
Directions
Cover the bottom of a microwave-safe dish with a layer of tortilla chips. Spoon the chili on top, covering as many of the chips as possible. Drain the jalapeno peppers and layer them on top of the chili. (Use less for milder nachos.) Cover the entire dish with shredded cheese. Microwave until the cheese is melted and the chili is hot. Top with avocados, sour cream, salsa, olives and tomatoes. Serve with the remaining tortilla chips.
Chicken Wing Dip
Ingredients
2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
3/4 cup pepper sauce (such as Frank’s Red Hot)
1 cup Ranch-style salad dressing
2 cups diced cooked chicken
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
2. In a medium bowl, stir together the cream cheese and hot pepper sauce until well blended. Mix in the Ranch dressing, chicken and Cheddar cheese. Spread into a 9×13 inch baking dish.
3. Bake for 30 minutes in the preheated oven. If oil collects on the top, dab it off using a paper towel. Serve with tortilla chips.
No Fuss/No Frying Crab Cakes
Ingredients:
1 pound crab meat, preferably lump
1 finely diced small red or green Bell pepper
1 finely diced small sweet yellow onion
2-3 minced large cloves garlic
2 tablespoons olive oil
15 coarsely crushed crackers
1 large egg, lightly beaten
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 tablespoon prepared (not dry) mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 teaspoon paprika (optional)
Directions
(These can be made ahead and refrigerated.)
Saute peppers, onion, garlic in olive oil. Mix all other ingredients and add pepper mixture.
Spray a mini-muffin pan with non-stick spray olive oil. Fill tins with mixture. Sprinkle tops with paprika.
At kick-off remove from fridge and pre-heat oven 350. When there’s 10 minutes left in the first half, bake for 20 min or until set. Enjoy for a delicious halftime! Makes 2 dozen.
Comments
yum! thanks for recipes Atlantic Spice