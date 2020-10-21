Warm Up With This Recipe for Little Neck Clam Chowder

There is nothing like warming up with a bowl of homemade little neck chowder! Thanks to the Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance, we are sharing this wonderful recipe for you to try at home!

Little Neck Clam Chowder

Yield 4-6 servings

Ingredients:

1 ½ Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 Large White Onion, Diced small

2 Stalks Celery, Diced small

7 cloves of Garlic, minced

¼ Cup Tomato Paste

5 Sprigs of Thyme

1 Bay Leaf

¾ Pound Potatoes, Diced medium

5 Cups Clam juice

1 can or 28 oz peeled tomatoes, diced medium

24 little neck clams

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat.

Add the onion, celery, garlic, cook, covered, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 8

minutes. Stir the tomato paste and cook, stirring for about two minutes more.

Tie the bay leaf and fresh thyme together with a piece of kitchen twine and add to the

pot. Add the potatoes. Pour in the clam juice and bring to a boil.

Lower the heat and simmer, covered, until the potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes.

Stir in the tomatoes and add clams. Cover, when clams are open, finish soup with salt

and pepper to taste.

Divide among warm soup bowls and serve immediately.