1 Additional COVID-19 Death, 8 Cases Reported on Cape

BOSTON-One additional coronavirus death and eight more positive cases have been confirmed within Barnstable County Monday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

To date, 1,277 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed on Cape Cod, while 110 deaths due to the virus have also been confirmed in Barnstable County. No additional cases or deaths within Dukes County or Nantucket County were confirmed by the state Monday.

6,416 people within Massachusetts have now died due to COVID-19.

The DPH is still reporting good trends in terms of the positive testing rates and testing capacity. The seven day weighted average of positive test rates is down 69% since April 15, while the three day average of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state is down 56% in that same period.

The statewide hospitalization rate is just below 2.3%. According to the DPH, 20 people with the virus in total are currently hospitalized at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital.

