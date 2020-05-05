You are here: Home / NewsCenter / 1 More Coronavirus Death Reported on Cape

1 More Coronavirus Death Reported on Cape

May 5, 2020

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Tuesday afternoon that 122 more deaths attributed to COVID-19, including one within Barnstable County, have been confirmed.

4,212 total deaths due to the novel coronavirus have been confirmed within the state, including 48 on Cape Cod and one additional on the Islands.

No additional fatalities were reported on Tuesday within Dukes County or Nantucket County.

According to the DPH, 333,349 total COVID-19 tests have been performed with the state. 70,271 total positive cases have been confirmed, including 1,184 newly reported cases on Tuesday alone.

969 positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in total within Barnstable County as of Tuesday’s report, in addition to 21 within Dukes County and 11 within Nantucket County.

Visit the DPH’s website by clicking here to learn more.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 