103 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Massachusetts

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has announced that 103 additional residents have passed away due to the coronavirus as of Monday afternoon.

A total of 1,809 people in Massachusetts have died due to COVID-19-related illness.

The DPH has reported that 169,398 tests have now been conducted throughout Massachusetts, with 39,643 confirmed positive cases. 1,566 additional positive cases were reported on Monday alone.

664 of the positive cases within Massachusetts are in Barnstable County, according to the DPH, along with 14 in Dukes County and nine in Nantucket County. 21 people have died in Barnstable County due to the coronavirus, in addition to one other on the Islands.

Visit the DPH’s website by clicking here for more information.