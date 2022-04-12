12 State Police Members Fired for Not Getting COVID Vaccine

BOSTON (AP) – 11 Massachusetts State Police troopers and one sergeant have been fired for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as required by an executive order issued last year.

A state police spokesperson said they were terminated Friday in the culmination of an internal hearing process. State Police Association of Massachusetts President Patrick McNamara called the firings “shameful.”

None of the 12 troopers who were fired were among seven troopers who claimed religious exemptions and have been party to a lawsuit that led to an injunction blocking their dismissal.

Last summer, Governor Charlie Baker ordered most state employees to be vaccinated against a COVID-19.

From The Associated Press