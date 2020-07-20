13 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Cape Cod According to Mass DPH

BOSTON – According to The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), Barnstable County has now had 1,635 total reported coronavirus cases during the pandemic, after 13 more cases were included in Monday’s report.

Two additional cases were reported on Nantucket bringing the total number of reported cases on the island since the pandemic began to 29.

No new cases were reported on Martha’s Vineyard.

The statewide hospitalization rate has gone down to 0.42%, according to the DPH, while there are a total of two people hospitalized for the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital.

