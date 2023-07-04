Local Child Care Programs Awarded $15 Million in Grants

BARNSTABLE – Gov. Maura Healey has announced the state will be awarding $15 million dollars in Fiscal Year 2024 Head Start State Supplemental Grants to 28 organizations across the Commonwealth.

The plan for the funding is to offer Early Head Start and Head Start programs to bolster the state’s early education and care workforce.

Towns including Barnstable, Bourne, Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, Eastham, Falmouth, and Harwich will have organizations that receive grant money.

“This Head Start grant is helping to tackle two challenges that I hear about often as I travel around the state: the high cost of child care and the mental health crisis impacting our youth,” said Healey.

“This $15 million investment of state funds into programs like Head Start will help make our state more affordable and equitable, support the hiring of qualified educators to serve more children, and build healthier communities by meeting the needs of families,” Healey said.

The organizations who will be granted funding from the program on Cape Cod include Cape Cod YMCA, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services Incorporated, and South Shore Community Action Council Incorporated.

Early Head Start and Head Start programs provide free learning and development services to low-income families with children from birth to age five.

Some Early Head Start programs also provide prenatal services for pregnant people.

For more information about Head Start and to find a local program visit their website.

