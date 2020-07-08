2020 Boston Pops for Nantucket Reimagined

NANTUCKET – This year’s Boston Pops for Nantucket to benefit Nantucket Cottage Hospital has been re-imagined to safely carry on the tradition.

For the past 23 years the island community has come together on Jetties Beach to support Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

This year it will come together again in spirit on Saturday, August 8th at 7 p.m. for a free celebratory broadcast of the Boston Pops for Nantucket and a recognition of the community, healthcare workers, first responders and other essential workers.

The free broadcast will feature past performances of the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra and special guests.

The broadcast will also include a video tribute to the island’s healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers and other community heroes who stepped up to serve and keep Nantucket safe during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

When the broadcast concludes at 7:45 p.m., there will be an island-wide “Clap for Carers” where all viewers will be asked to walk out their doors or go to their windows for a round of applause for all those who have cared for the island during the crisis.

The 24th annual Boston Pops for Nantucket is being co-chaired by Michelle and Bob Atchinson, summer residents of the island who have been coming to Nantucket for 30 years.

“Now more than ever, the hospital needs the support of our community to keep the island safe,” the Atchinsons said.

“Sponsorship and other support of this re-imagined Pops event will allow NCH to continue to respond to this unparalleled challenge in the most effective way possible, and help it emerge with the financial foundation and professional staffing capability we need to continue providing excellent care for all.”

The annual concert is the largest single fundraiser for Nantucket Cottage Hospital, and all proceeds generated during the Boston Pops for Nantucket will stay on the island to sustain the hospital’s year-round commitment to the health and well being of the community.

While the broadcast is free for all, there are ways to support the hospital and information on philanthropic opportunities for the broadcast can be found here.