Study: Buzzards Bay Needs Water Quality Improvement

WOODS HOLE – Several bodies of water around Buzzards Bay that were tested for water quality do not stand up to the standards outlined in the Clean Water Act.

This data comes as part of a 28-year study done by a team of volunteers known as the “Baywatchers” who turn water samples in to the Marine Biological Laboratory to be examined.

Nitrogen pollution in Buzzards Bay is a focal point of the study, as higher nitrogen levels can lead to less oxygen which can endanger marine life.

The large collection of data was recently published in Scientific Data, a Nature journal.

They hope to use the results to help keep the bay healthy and target threats to the ecosystem.

Wastewater treatment plants that do not function up to code are some of the biggest threats faced by the area.

The Baywatchers team has also been looking into permitting for those wastewater treatment plants as part of their efforts to help improve water quality.

They are funded through the Buzzards Bay Coalition and continue to seek new ways to help keep Buzzard’s Bay healthy.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter