3 Additional COVID-19 Deaths, 5 More Cases on Cape Reported

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths within Barnstable County Wednesday, along with five more virus cases.

To date, 121 people have died on Cape Cod due to COVID-19, while 1,435 positive virus cases on the Cape have been reported by the state, whether they be confirmed or probable.

7,152 people in Massachusetts have died from the novel coronavirus in total.

No additional cases or deaths from the virus were reported within Dukes County or Nantucket County on Wednesday.

The statewide seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests is down 79% since April 15, according to the DPH. The three day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths is down 66% in that same time frame.

The DPH also reported that a total of 10 people remain hospitalized at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital while receiving treatment for the virus. The statewide hospitalization rate is just under 1.7%.

To learn more, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.