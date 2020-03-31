33 New COVID-19 Deaths Bring Massachusetts Victim Total to 89

BOSTON-The most recent report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) shows that 33 new COVID-19-related deaths in the state have been reported. 89 people in Massachusetts have now died due to the novel coronavirus, as of Tuesday afternoon’s report.

The deaths do not include any additional fatalities within Barnstable, Dukes, or Nantucket counties.

The victims were aged between their 50s and 100s. One victim, a female in her 90s from Middlesex County, did not have any preexisting conditions, according to the state. Four victims were confirmed by the DPH to have not been hospitalized.

868 new positive cases were reported to the state. A total of 6,620 positive cases have been confirmed in Massachusetts. 46,935 Massachusetts residents have now been tested for COVID-19.

There are 191 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in Barnstable County, and eight in Dukes and Nantucket.

To learn more, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.