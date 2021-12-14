$4B COVID Relief Bill Signed Into Law by Governor Baker

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has signed a $4 billion COVID-19 relief bill into law.

It targets money from the state’s portion of the American Rescue Plan Act as well as surplus funds from Fiscal Year 2021. The bill makes investments in housing and homeownership, health care, workforce development, premium pay for essential workers, and infrastructure.

Supporters of the legislation say it directs investments in communities disproportionately harmed by the pandemic.

Baker had vetoed a section of the legislation he said would create obstacles to the distribution of payments, including a requirement to consult with a 28-member advisory panel.

From The Associated Press