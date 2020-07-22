5 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Cape Cod According to Mass DPH

BOSTON – According to The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), Barnstable County has now had 1,644 total reported coronavirus cases during the pandemic, after 5 more cases were included in Wednesday’s report.

No new cases were reported on Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket.

The statewide hospitalization rate slightly rose to 0.46%, according to the DPH, while there are a total of 4 people hospitalized for the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital.

