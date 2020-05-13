6 Additional Coronavirus Deaths on Cape, 18 More Confirmed Cases

BOSTON-Six additional people within Barnstable County have been confirmed to be fatal victims of the novel coronavirus, according to Wednesday afternoon’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

A total of 79 people on Cape Cod have now died due to COVID-19.

The rate of deaths within Barnstable County saw a slight bump up to 36 per 100,000 people, but that rate is still relatively low compared to other counties in Massachusetts.

5,315 people have died in Massachusetts in total due to the virus as of Wednesday.

For the second straight day, 18 more confirmed positive cases on the Cape were reported by the DPH, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within Barnstable County to this point to 1,111.

No additional cases or deaths within both Dukes County and Nantucket County were reported Wednesday.

According to the DPH, the statewide hospitalization rate remained at 4%. However, the total amount of people hospitalized at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital increased to 35, up from 26 yesterday.

To learn more, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.