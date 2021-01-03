You are here: Home / NewsCenter / FEMA Food Security Reimbursement Reaches Massachusetts

FEMA Food Security Reimbursement Reaches Massachusetts

January 3, 2021

 

HYANNIS- Nearly $7 million has been provided to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse efforts to combat food insecurity brought about by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The large sum of money comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agencyand was given to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.  

This new funding will be used to compensate for the costs of food packages and their distribution throughout the state.

Aided by the Salvation Army, in addition to a number of food banks and pantries, MEMA has been able to supply nearly 276,000 food boxes to those that qualify.   

This is part of FEMA’s response program to the COVID-19 pandemic, which provides assistance to tribal bodies and select non-profit groups as well as state and local governments.

More information on the program can be found here

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 