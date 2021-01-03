FEMA Food Security Reimbursement Reaches Massachusetts

HYANNIS- Nearly $7 million has been provided to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse efforts to combat food insecurity brought about by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The large sum of money comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agencyand was given to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

This new funding will be used to compensate for the costs of food packages and their distribution throughout the state.

Aided by the Salvation Army, in addition to a number of food banks and pantries, MEMA has been able to supply nearly 276,000 food boxes to those that qualify.

This is part of FEMA’s response program to the COVID-19 pandemic, which provides assistance to tribal bodies and select non-profit groups as well as state and local governments.

More information on the program can be found here.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter