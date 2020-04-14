Additional 113 Coronavirus Deaths Confirmed by State

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported Tuesday afternoon that an additional 113 deaths due to COVID-19 have been confirmed.

A total of 957 people have now passed away due to the novel coronavirus within the state.

There were no additional deaths confirmed in Barnstable County, Dukes County, or Nantucket County. The state clarified that there is variability in reported cases day-to-day, and that changes within a single day do not indicate overall trends in cases.

The newly confirmed victims were between their 30s and 100s.

As of Tuesday’s report, 126,551 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Massachusetts, and the DPH has confirmed 28,163 positive cases.

Barnstable County has 514 confirmed positive cases, while Dukes County has 11 and Nantucket County has nine.

To learn more, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.