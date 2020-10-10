You are here: Home / NewsCenter / After Coronavirus, Trump Aims to Get Campaign Back on Track

After Coronavirus, Trump Aims to Get Campaign Back on Track

October 10, 2020

Official portrait of President Donald J. Trump, Friday, October 6, 2017. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

WASHINGTON (AP)-With time running out before the election, President Donald Trump is looking to get his campaign back on track.

That’s just a week after he was sidelined with the coronavirus, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans.

As questions linger about his health, he will hold an event at the White House on Saturday and what he calls a “BIG RALLY” in Sanford, Florida, on Monday. Trump on Friday held what his campaign billed as a “radio rally” as he dialed in to the show of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Public and private surveys show him trailing Democrat Joe Biden, but Trump claims he will win.

By Zeke Miller, Jonathan Lemire and Jill Colvin, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


