Attorneys General Call For Action From Healthcare Group Following Data Breach

BOSTON – The state Attorney General’s Office announced on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, that it is taking action to inform customers who may have had their personal information breached during the cyber attack launched on Change Healthcare earlier this year.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell joined several attorneys general urging UnitedHealth Group, owners of Change Healthcare, to take meaningful action to protect its providers and patients more effectively, criticizing what they allege was a lack of prompt notice for consumers following the breach.

Change Healthcare officials stated that the breach could impact up to a third of all Americans, who risk having their information shared on the dark web.

Change Healthcare has offered free credit monitoring and identity theft protection for 2 years to affected Massachusetts residents, and the AG’s office is advising residents to be aware of potential signs that someone is using their medical information, such as receiving a call from a debt collector for a debt they do not owe, to better protect themselves.

To learn more about preventing medical identity theft, click here.