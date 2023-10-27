AG Campbell Joins Bipartisan Coalition Suing Meta

BOSTON – A bipartisan coalition of 42 attorneys general, including Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, is suing Meta via a lawsuit that alleges that algorithms within Facebook and Instagram are designed to promote addictive behavior in children and teens, with negative consequences for their mental health.

This marks the largest legal action taken by the U.S. government against the social media giant since 2020, when 48 states and territories sued the company on antitrust grounds.

The suit was initiated using the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule spearheaded by Senator Ed Markey, which imposes requirements on operators of websites and online services to children under thirteen years of age, and alleges the company collected the data of such users without parental consent.

Markey is currently advocating for strengthening the law to extend protections to teens.