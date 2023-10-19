AG Campbell Joins Coalition Urging Reversal of Abortion Ruling

BOSTON – Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell recently joined a multistate coalition of 24 attorneys general urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit that restricted access to the medication abortion mifepristone.

The amicus brief filed by the coalition supports petitions by the FDA and Danco Laboratories LLC to restore access to the drug and argues that reducing the FDA’s actions to expand access could cause significant harm to patients and healthcare systems, highlighting evidence that indicates the medication is safe and effective.

The coalition also claims that the Fifth Circuit’s ruling would create confusion among providers, distributors, and pharmacies, imperiling the development of thousands of drugs nationwide, while leading to an increase in procedural abortions and jeopardizing access to reproductive health care altogether.

Mifepristone is the only abortion medication approved by the FDA.

“It is critical that patients be able to access evidence-based reproductive care, including FDA-approved mifepristone,” said Campbell.

“I am proud to join this multistate coalition in supporting the FDA’s independent, scientific decisions permitting appropriate access to mifepristone, which plays a crucial role in advancing bodily autonomy and the right to choose for all,” she said.

The coalition includes regional neighbors New York, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

Campbell has maintained her support for reproductive rights, establishing a Reproductive Justice Unit earlier this month to expand and protect access to reproductive and gender-affirming care in the state and beyond.