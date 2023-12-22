State Makes Grant Funds Available For Heat Programs

BOSTON – Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell has announced the reopening of her office’s Residential Energy Assistance Grant Program.

It will make $1.1 million in grant funding available by request for state agencies, municipalities, and non-profits offering programs that help state residents pay their energy bills.

Eligible programs include those that provide direct assistance by subsidizing home heating costs or those that provide specialized assistance such as translating documents for program applicants.

The AG’s Office is particularly interested in proposals targeting families who would typically not be eligible for fuel assistance, such as households that make 60 to 80 percent of the state’s median income and are therefore disqualified from the state’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Through this targeted funding, the AG’s office aims to provide meaningful relief for struggling families.

“Every winter countless families sacrifice other needs to pay their heating bills, or struggle to pay their bills altogether because of rising costs,” said Campbell.

“Through the Residential Energy Assistance Grant we will ensure that residents receive relief and homes are heated during the cold weather and winter.”

The application deadline is January 12, 2024 at 5 pm.

To learn more, click here.