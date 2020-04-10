AG Investigating Price Gouging of Protective Virus Gear

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ attorney general is investigating alleged price gouging on sales of personal protective equipment as the state works to combat fraud tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Attorney General Maura Healey said Thursday her office is looking into hundreds of complaints.

Several have come from UMass Memorial Health Care, the largest hospital group in central Massachusetts.

CEO Dr. Eric Dickson says his health care network has “been burned a couple of times” as it scrambles to acquire masks, shields and other protective gear for doctors and nurses.

Healey calls price gouging “unacceptable and illegal” and says it won’t be tolerated.