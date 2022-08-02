Against the Tide Kicks of Virtual Component Saturday

BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition’s annual ‘Against the Tide’ event kicks off virtually this Saturday.

The in-person component is scheduled for August 13 at Flax Pond in Nickerson State Park.

Participants of both the virtual and in-person “Against the Tide” event can register to walk, run and swim to help raise money for breast cancer awareness and research, with several different events of varying length scheduled.

Executive Director Cheryl Osimo said the funding helps national studies into breast cancer and potential causes, including those by the coalition’s sister organization Silent Spring Institute and the University of Rhode Island.

“And it has been focusing on private well water testing on Cape Cod for PFAS and how PFAS enters groundwater from fire-fighting foams, wastewater and other pollution sources, and the health effects of PFAS exposure,” said Osimo.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, are long-lasting chemicals used in some industries that do not break down readily in the environment.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans.

The money raised will also benefit Coalition programs such as their “Let’s Talk Prevention: Reducing Toxic Exposures” initiative.

“It is just sharing with people what you can do to minimize your exposure to all toxic chemicals and how to live an environmentally safer life,” said Osimo.

The Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition “Against the Tide” fundraiser page can be found here.

The full Sunday Journal interview with Cheryl Osimo can be found here.