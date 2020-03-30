Agway of Cape Cod Hiring During Virus Outbreak

ORLEANS – As many businesses are facing struggles during the coronavirus outbreak and people are losing jobs, Agway of Cape Cod is looking for workers.

Co-owner of Agway of Cape Cod Jessica Thomas said that this time of year is generally their hiring season, and help is still required.

“We’re short staffed a little bit as it is,” Thomas explained, “and we want to make sure that we can help serve the community with the essential products that they need, as long as we can stay open and we can do it in a really safe way.”

Currently, Agway is operating only through curbside shopping and interactions without contact.

Applications have been coming in, Thomas said. She explained that Agway is flexible with employees, understanding that people may only work while they get back on their feet or wait for their primary jobs to reopen.

Thomas is proud of how the Agway team, along with other members of the community, have rallied over the past few weeks.

“We are a really tight knit community here on the Cape. We’re going to all get through this together,” she said.

Agway specializes in lawn, garden, and pet products. They have locations in Chatham, Orleans, and South Dennis.

For more information, visit their website by clicking here.