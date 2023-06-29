Ahead of 4th of July, Fire Officials Highlight Safety

CENTERVILLE – With Independence Day approaching, local fire officials are reminding residents to stay safe.

Lt. Patrick Hill with the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department notes that while fireworks are a major part of the festivities every July 4, all types of fireworks are illegal fore private residents.

Only permitted groups or individuals are allowed to light them up.

“It’s actually quite the process of permitting to get a firework display,” Hill explained.

“One thing we do remind people is: if you do decide to enjoy a fireworks show, just remember to always attend displays that are put on by licensed professionals only.

A list of local shows for residents to enjoy can be found on the CapeCod.com events page.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) notes that close to 20,000 fires nationwide each year are caused by fireworks; of that figure, nearly 30% are initiated on Independence Day.

Cookouts are also a staple of the holiday, and COMM officials are also noting the importance of celebrating responsibly.

“It’s all about just using situational awareness: being aware of your surroundings, making smart decisions when enjoying the holidays,” Hill continued.

The NFPA has noted plenty of barbeque safety tips, including checking for propane gas leaks prior to cooking as well as keeping grills away from decks, homes, and overarching branches.