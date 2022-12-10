You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Airlines Expand Deal That U.S. Is Trying to Break Up

December 10, 2022

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines and JetBlue are expanding their partnership in the Northeast even while the government tries to kill the airlines’ agreement.

American and JetBlue said Friday they plan to add some new routes in New York and Boston next spring. And they will trade places on New York-to-Atlanta flights, with American dropping that route after JetBlue picks it up.

The move comes while a federal judge is deciding the government’s lawsuit to block an American-JetBlue partnership in New York and Boston.

The government says the deal reduces competition and will lead to higher fares. The airlines say it will let them improve service in the Northeast.

The judge is expected to rule early next year.

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

