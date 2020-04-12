You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Plymouth Hospital Gets Food Donation From Local Merchant

April 12, 2020

PLYMOUTH – Alltown Fresh has launched its “One for One” program that will donate fresh food to healthcare professionals from several hospitals in Massachusetts and Connecticut, including Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth.

The “One for One” program donates a meal to healthcare first responders for every sandwich or bowl purchased at one of Alltown’s locations.

“Watching the current COVID-19 crisis unfold, we immediately started thinking about how we could help,” said CEO of Global Partners Eric Slifka.

The first food drop offs were made on April 3rd.

“I really can’t tell you how grateful we all are to be thought of outside of these walls, the food donations are extraordinarily uplifting, and as we all seem to be eating our feelings during this time. I am beyond thankful for the efforts to nourish our bodies and souls during this time,” said Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital ER Manager Karen Giorganni.

