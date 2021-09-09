You are here: Home / NewsCenter / AP Source: Biden Requiring Federal Workers to Get COVID Shot

September 9, 2021

President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is toughening COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal workers and contractors as he aims to boost vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic recovery.

Biden will sign a new executive order to require vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government.

No testing opt-out is expected to be included. Biden will address the latest rise in coronavirus cases late Thursday.

A person familiar with the plan discussed details on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the record.

By ZEKE MILLER, The Associated Press
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


