Appeal Period Counting Down on Cape Cod Bay Discharge Denial for Holtec

PLYMOUTH – Holtec International says they’re exploring all options in how to handle irradiated wastewater from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station, meanwhile the appeal period is counting down for the state’s recent denial of their discharge permit request for Cape Cod Bay.

State officials recently denied the permit modification, saying that the Bay is a protected ocean sanctuary and discharge of the water into it would violate the Ocean Sanctuaries Act. Holtec has until 30 days after July 18, to appeal, giving them until the end of next week.

Opponents of a potential discharge said at the most recent meeting of the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel that they are worried about lengthy legal battles and delayed decommissioning if Holtec does appeal.

In a previous statement after the denial, Holtec said they are disappointed by the denial and said that the treated water is within safe limits. They added it will also delay the decommissioning process and economic reuse of the Pilgrim lands.