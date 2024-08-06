You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Appeal Period Counting Down on Cape Cod Bay Discharge Denial for Holtec

Appeal Period Counting Down on Cape Cod Bay Discharge Denial for Holtec

August 6, 2024

COURTESY PILGRIM NUCLEAR POWER STATION

PLYMOUTH – Holtec International says they’re exploring all options in how to handle irradiated wastewater from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station, meanwhile the appeal period is counting down for the state’s recent denial of their discharge permit request for Cape Cod Bay.

State officials recently denied the permit modification, saying that the Bay is a protected ocean sanctuary and discharge of the water into it would violate the Ocean Sanctuaries Act. Holtec has until 30 days after July 18, to appeal, giving them until the end of next week.

Opponents of a potential discharge said at the most recent meeting of the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel that they are worried about lengthy legal battles and delayed decommissioning if Holtec does appeal. 

In a previous statement after the denial, Holtec said they are disappointed by the denial and said that the treated water is within safe limits. They added it will also delay the decommissioning process and economic reuse of the Pilgrim lands.

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 